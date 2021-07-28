By Brad Augedahl
Head Coach
The Caledonia Jr. Legion Post 191 baseball team opened up their playoff schedule with a home game vs. Zumbrota on July 19th. Thane Meiners and Ayden Goetzinger both hit singles, single and both would score on a Hunter Goetzinger base hit for a 2-0 lead. Caledonia then added two more runs in the second as Drew Yahnke walked, Jordan Tornstrom singled and Thane Meiners plated them both with a hit. Post 191 kept adding runs as they notched three more in the third on hits by Hunter Goetzinger, Ely Ranzenberger, Tucker Ginther and Drew Yahnke. Gabe Morey cracked a 2 RBI double in the fourth inning as Caledonia competed the game with a 10-0 run rule victory after 5 innings. Tristan Augedahl picked up the win on the mound, pitching 4 innings, striking out 8 and not allowing a hit. Ayden Goetzinger pitched the final inning, to complete the combined no-hitter. Meiners and Ayden Goetzinger chipped in 3 hits, Hunter Goetzinger, Gabe Morey and Tucker Ginther all had 2 hits.
With the win Post 191 traveled to La Crescent on July 21st to take on the top-seeded Lancers. Post 191 took a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning. Ginther walked to start the inning and Ayden Goetzinger, Morey and Ely Ranzenberger all singled. But LaCrescent scored three runs in the fourth inning to take a 3-2 lead. Caledonia then took the lead for good in the fifth with 4 runs on 4 walks and a pair of Lancer errors, and hung on for the 6-4 victory. Thane Meiners pitched 5 innings to pick up the win. Ayden Goetzinger pitched the final 2 innings to get the save. Ayden Goetzinger paced the offense with 2 hits.
The victory advanced Caledonia to the winners bracket finals vs. Lanesboro on July 23rd. Post 191 took control of the game early, scored in every inning and won by the run rule 11-1 after 6 innings. Caledonia would pound out 20 hits in the win. Hunter Goetzinger, Ayden Goetzinger and Thane Meiners each had 3 hits. Gabe Morey, Ely Ranzenberger and Tucker Ginther all had 2 hits. Connor Buttell, Ben Stemper, Kyle Bechtel, Drew Yahnke and Payton Konz each had hits. Josh Beardmore added an RBI groundout. Tristan Augedahl picked up the win, throwing 5 innings and striking out 12. Ayden Goetzinger pitched the final inning.
Post 191 will host the section final on Wednesday July 28th at 6:00 at Veterans Memorial Field against the team that advances from the losers bracket. That team will need to beat Caledonia twice. Winner advances to the state tournament in Montevideo, Minnesota, on August 6-8.
