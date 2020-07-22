By Brad Augedahl
Baseball coach
After losing the spring high school baseball season and the summer Legion season due to COVID-19, Caledonia is finally starting to pick up a few games with other local towns as ball parks are opening for play. Caledonia hosted Rushford on July 15.
Thane Meiners was the starting pitcher and worked a clean first inning. Austin Klug put Caledonia ahead in the bottom of the first as he launched a solo homerun over the left center field fence.
Devin Vonderohe followed with a single, steal second and score on a Meiners single for a 2-0 lead. Vonderohe led off the third inning and reach on an error. He later scored on another Meiners RBI single for a 3-0 lead.
Ely Ranzenberger led off the 4th inning with a single and score on a Klug RBI single. Klug later scored on a error to complete the scoring in the 5-0 victory.
Meiners picked up the win throwing five shutout innings with 5 K’s. Vonderohe pitched the last two innings, allowing no hits with 4 K’s. Klug and Meiners each had a pair of hits.
Caledonia hosted Lewiston/Altura on July 17. Andrew Kunelius led off the bottom of the first with a single. Jake Staggemeyer reached on an error and Austin Klug plated both runners with a base hit.
Caledonia added three more runs in the third. Klug started off with a single, and Devin Vonderohe walked. Brady Augedahl reached on an error and score Klug.
Gabe Morey followed with a 2 RBI single for a 5-0 lead. L/A battled back and tie the game at 5 heading in to the home half of the 7th.
Tucker Ginther led off the inning with a sharp single to center. Kunelius followed with another hit to put runners at second and third.
Jake Staggemeyer stepped up and delivered the game-winning hit as he cracked a line drive over the center fielders head for the walk off 6-5 victory.
Augedahl pitched the first 4 1/3 innings, striking out 3. Klug earned the win, pitching the final 2 2/3 innings, striking out 3. Kunelius, Klug and Staggemeyer each chipped in a pair of hits.
