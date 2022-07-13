Legion Post 191 hosted Chatfield on July 5. The game was scoreless after two and a half innings as starting pitcher Tristan Augedahl kept the Gophers off the scoreboard.
Drew Yahnke got beaned with one out in the home half of the 3rd inning. Brady Augedahl followed with a hit and Thane Meiners cracked a double to score both runners to put Caledonia up 2-0.
Post 191 added another run in the 6th inning. Ben Stemper led off with a hit, Payton Konz drew a walk and Brady Augedahl hit an RBI single for a 3-0 lead. That was plenty of runs as Tristan Augedahl shut out Chatfield on the night in the 3-0 victory.
Augedahl allowed only 2 hits and struck out 9. Brady Augedahl led the offense with 2 hits.
Post 191 traveled to Lewiston on July 7. Drew Yahnke led off the third inning of a scoreless game with a triple and score on a Payton Konz double for a 1-0 lead. Lewiston answered with a run of their own in the third to tie the game at 1-1.
Ayden Goetzinger started the fourth inning with a triple, Kyle Bechtel got beaned, Gabe Morey hit a SAC fly and Hunter Goetzinger hit an RBI grounder for a 3-1 lead.
Thane Meiners led off the 6th inning with a single, Bechtel followed with a hit and Gabe Morey laid down a perfect suicide squeeze to score Meiners, and Post 191 led 5-1 after 6 innings. Caledonia blew open the game in the 7th inning with 7 more runs.
Meiners and Hunter Goetzinger had the big hits in the inning with triples. Morey, Ayden Goetzinger, Ben Stemper and Drew Yahnke also had hits in the inning.
Meiners pitched a complete game, allowing 3 hits and striking out 11. Meiners had 3 hits, Hunter Goetzinger, Ayden Goetzinger and Drew Yahnke each had 2 hits, and Tucker Ginther chipped in with a double.
Post 191 currently has a 6-1 record and opens post season play on July 14.
