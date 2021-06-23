By Brad Augedahl
Head Coach
Caledonia Legion Post 191 opened their season on June 17 with a game at Lake City.
Thane Meiners lead off the top of the first with a single and scored on a Jake Staggemeyer triple. Devin Vonderohe then followed with an RBI single and Gabe Morey walked. Ely Ranzenberger stepped up and cracked a base hit to left to plate both Vonderohe and Morey for a 4-0 lead.
Lake City would score three runs in the home half of the first to close the gap to 4-3. But Post 191 added another run in the second inning as Meiners doubled, stole second and scored on an Austin Klug RBI groundout. Vonderohe lead off the third inning with a single, Gabe Morey followed with an RBI double and Ely Ranzenberger reached on a error. Tucker Ginther then hit and RBI groundout to score Morey and Post 191 lead 7-3 after 3 innings.
Caledonia put the game away with four more runs in the fourth inning and two more runs in the fifth. RBI singles by Klug and Vonderohe were the big hits in the fourth inning and Klug and Kyle Bechtel each added RBI’s in the fifth inning to complete the scoring in the 13-4 victory. Brady Augedahl pitched 4 innings to pick up the win. Thane Meiners pitched the final two innings. Vonderohe lead the offense with 3 hits, Ranzenberger and Klug each had 2 hits.
Upcoming home games are Jr. Legion vs LaCrescent at 7:00 on June 23rd, Sr. Legion home vs Wabasha on June 24th at 6:00 and Monday June 28th at 6:00 vs. Spring Grove.
