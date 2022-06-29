Caledonia Post 191 had a couple of long road trips last week.
They first traveled to Dover-Eyota on June 22, where Brady Augedahl lead off the top of the first with a double and score on a Thane Meiners base hit for a quick 1-0 lead. But Dover added a couple runs in the first and one in the third inning to take a 3-1 lead. Then Drew Yahnke lead off the top of the fourth with a walk. Tristan Augedahl, Reid Klug and Connor Buttell would also walk to make it a 3-2 game. Then Meiners delivered another base hit to score a pair of runs to put the Warriors up 4-3. Dover would add a run in the fifth to tie it and push another run across in the bottom of the seventh to win in walk off fashion 5-4.
Meiners pitched the first 3 innings, striking out 4, Yahnke also pitched 3 innings striking out 3 and Brady Augedahl pitched the last inning. Meiners led the offense with 2 hits and 3 RBI’s.
Post 191 was on the road again the following night traveling to Plainview. Thane Meiners hit a one out double in the top of the first, then Ayden Goetzinger cracked a base hit and Kyle Bechtel would reach on an error, and both Meiners and Goetzinger scored for a 2-0 lead. Plainview would eventually tie the game in the third inning and the game stayed tied all the way to the bottom of the seventh. Plainview then loaded the bases with one out, but Ayden Goetzinger would strike out the next hitter and get the third out on a line drive to short to get out of the inning. Goetzinger then got beaned to lead off the top of the eight inning. Kyle Bechtel followed with a SAC bunt, that the defense would throw into right field and the Warriors now had runners at 2nd and 3rd. Gabe Morey was intentionally walked and Ben Stemper hit a grounder to the short stop, but Goetzinger beat the throw home to break the tie. Drew Yahnke then draw a bases loaded walk to push the lead to 4-2. Then Goetzinger pitched a clean 8th inning as the Warriors left town with the 4-2 win.
Tristan Augedahl pitched the first 6 innings, allowing 2 runs and striking out 10. Goetzinger picked up the win, pitching the last 2 innings and striking out 2. Brady Augedahl paced the offense with 2 hits and Gabe Morey walked 3 times.
