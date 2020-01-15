By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
For senior Noah King, scoring 2,000 points in his high school basketball career is just part of playing the game he loves.
Early this season, King scored his 2,000th point at an away game against Fillmore Central. He knew the milestone was coming up, but wasn’t sure when it would happen.
“I knew I’d get it. I had a thousand points a few years ago,” he said. “I just stayed healthy and in the game to get it.”
Starting his final high school basketball season, King said he knew he had a lot going into this season.
“It was cool,” he added. “I wasn’t sure where I was with the points before it happened.”
Though he may not reach 3,000 points before the season’s end, King and his team have a lot of games left to go, including playoff season. The team is also playing a lot of extra non-conference games this year, too.
As for the Warriors’ goal this year, King said they’d like to compete for the section title. In the meantime, he’s enjoying the game he loves with his teammates.
“I enjoy playing with my teammates and the coaches,” he said. “I’ve got outstanding teammates and coaches.”
