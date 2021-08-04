By Brad Augedahl
On July 28th the Caledonia Jr. Legion Post 191 hosted Lanesboro for the sub-state championship.
Starting pitcher Tristan Augedahl held the Burros scoreless for the first two innings. Jordan Tornstrom got beaned to lead off the home half of the second inning and scored on a Kyle Bechtel fielders choice for a 1-0 Caledonia lead. But Lanesboro would score a pair of runs in the fourth inning to take a 2-1 lead. Then Post 191 tied the game in the bottom of the fourth on a Drew Yahnke RBI groundout to score Tornstrom. Lanesboro responded with four runs in the top of the fifth inning to take a 6-2 lead. But Thane Meiners would get beaned to lead off the bottom of the fifth. Ayden Goetzinger followed with a single and Gabe Morey scored them both with a triple over the right fielder’s head. Then Tornstrom hit an RBI groundout to cut the lead to 6-5. Ben Stemper cracked a double, advanced to third on a Kyle Bechtel single and eventually scored on a passed ball to tie the game at 6. Ayden Goetzinger would come on to pitch for the Warriors and keep Lanesboro off the scoreboard in the sixth inning. Tucker Ginther and Meiners lead off the bottom of the sixth with hits. Ayden Goetzinger then hit a sac fly to score Ginther, and Tornstom would launch a RBI triple off the wall in left center to score Meiners for the 8-6 lead. Goetzinger shut down the Burros in the 7th inning to secure the win and a trip to the state tournament. Augedahl pitched four innings, recording 6 strikeouts. Goetzinger pitched the final 3 innings to pick up the win. Goetzinger had 3 hits and 2 RBI’s and Morey and Tornstrom both chipped in with 2 RBI’s. Caledonia Post 191 will open the state tournament on Friday August 6th at 3:00 against Proctor in Montevideo. Games can be watched live via livestream on the KDMA YouTube Page or listen on KDMA/KMGM radio.
