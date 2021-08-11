By Brad Augedahl
Caledonia Post 191 traveled to Montevideo on August 6th-8th to play in the Jr. Legion state tournament. The opening round opponent was the Proctor Rails. Post 191 scored one run in the second inning, another run in the third inning and a pair of runs in the fourth and fifth inning to take control of the game and win by a decisive 6-0 margin.
Thane Meiners pitched a complete game 2 hitter, while striking out 5 in the shutout. Drew Yahnke and Meiners both led the offense with a pair of hits. Kyle Bechtel, Tucker Ginter, Gabe Morey and Jordan Tornstrom also chipped in with hits.
With the win, Post 191 advanced to the semifinals vs. Upsala/Swanville on August 7th. Upsala scored first with a pair of runs in the top of the fourth inning for a 2-0 lead. Post 191 answered back as Hunter Goetzinger would hit a 2 out, 2 RBI double to left field to tie the game 2-2. The score remained unchanged until the top of the ninth inning when Upsala plated 3 runs and eventually won by the 5-2 margin.
Tristan Augedahl pitched the first five innings, striking out 11. Ayden Goetzinger pitched the final four innings, striking out 4. Jordan Tornstrom and Thane Meiners would hit doubles and Gabe Morey had a pair of hits.
With the loss Post 191 played in the third place game on August 8th. Caledonia started fast, scoring 3 runs in the first 2 innings to jump to a 3-0 lead. The offense stalled from that point, but that would be enough runs for starting pitcher Drew Yahnke as he shut down the Cottonwood offense by throwing a complete game 5 hitter. Drew allowed one unearned run and struck out 8 to pick up the win as the Warriors ended up with the third place trophy. Ayden Goetzinger, Yahnke and Morey all had hits to pace the offense.
The team would like to send a big thank you to our Caledonia Post 191 for all their support this season, we appreciate it.
