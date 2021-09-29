By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
The Hurricanes volleyball team recorded two losses last week, against Kingsland and Rushford-Peterson.
Thursday’s game, Sept. 23, against the Knights saw the Hurricanes start out strong in the first set, winning by 25-23. The next three sets prevented the Hurricanes from breaking 20 points.
Stat leaders for the game were:
Priya Kingsley: 2 kills, 3 assists, 2 blocks, 7 digs; Sydney Torgerson: 9 kills, 4 blocks, 6 digs; Emma Chapel: 3 kills, 1 block, 2 digs; Jaden Woodard: 7 kills, 2 digs; Lilly Carr: 16 assists, 6 digs; Emily Botcher: 7 digs, 3 blocks, 3 kills
On Friday, Sept. 24, Houston took on Rushford-Peterson, but took a loss in three sets: 17-25, 13-25, 13-25.
Stat leaders in that game included: Sydney Torgerson: 7 kills, 6 digs, 4 blocks
Priya Kingsley: 4 digs, 3 assists, 2 kills
Emily Botcher: 7 digs, 1 kill, 1 block
Lilly Carr: 16 assists, 2 aces
Jaden Woodard: 3 kills
Emma Chapel: 4 kills
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.