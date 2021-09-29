By Jordan Gerard

Editor, The Caledonia Argus

The Hurricanes volleyball team recorded two losses last week, against Kingsland and Rushford-Peterson. 

Thursday’s game, Sept. 23, against the Knights saw the Hurricanes start out strong in the first set, winning by 25-23. The next three sets prevented the Hurricanes from breaking 20 points. 

Stat leaders for the game were:

Priya Kingsley: 2 kills, 3 assists, 2 blocks, 7 digs; Sydney Torgerson: 9 kills, 4 blocks, 6 digs; Emma Chapel: 3 kills, 1 block, 2 digs; Jaden Woodard: 7 kills, 2 digs; Lilly Carr: 16 assists, 6 digs; Emily Botcher: 7 digs, 3 blocks, 3 kills

On Friday, Sept. 24, Houston took on Rushford-Peterson, but took a loss in three sets: 17-25, 13-25, 13-25. 

Stat leaders in that game included: Sydney Torgerson: 7 kills, 6 digs, 4 blocks

Priya Kingsley: 4 digs, 3 assists, 2 kills

Emily Botcher: 7 digs, 1 kill, 1 block

Lilly Carr: 16 assists, 2 aces 

Jaden Woodard: 3 kills

Emma Chapel: 4 kills

Load comments