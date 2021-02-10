By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
It was a long and tough game but the Hurricane boys basketball team kept the Cougars on their toes at Monday’s home game on Feb. 1. Houston lost to Mabel-Canton 60-39.
Mabel-Canton made it difficult in the first half for Houston to get to their own end zone, putting a defender or two on every Hurricane that had the ball.
For their part, the Hurricanes had a pretty good defensive strategy, resulting in a slow down of Cougars points.
Houston earned their first points in a free throw, then Noah Kingsley scored the first three point for Houston.
Nearing the second half, Houston just about had the strategy figured out to get to their end zone. Half time score was 32-17 with Cougars leading.
The Hurricanes put that strategy to use with short quick passes down the court. That allowed them more than a few points by Grupe, Carrier and Geiwitz.
Hurricanes did well with intercepting long passes by the Cougars, earning turnovers and points.
Mabel-Canton 60, Houston 39
MABEL-CANTON (60)
Jordan Larson 6 P; Jack Arneson 3 P; Jaymeson Tollefsrud 10 P, 1 3-PT; Cayden Tollefsrud 16 P, 12 R; Gavin Johnson 14 P, 10 R, 1 3-PT; Reid Crawford 3 P; Alex Arneson 4 P; Randy Gerard 3 P, 1 3-PT.
HOUSTON (39)
Landon Carrier 3 P, 6 R; Noah Kingsley 21 P, 12 R, 3 3-PT; Kenny Grupe 6 P, 10 R; Conner Porter 2 P; Ethan Knutson 1 P; Carter Geiwitz 4 P; Zach Olson 2 P, 5 R.
Halftime: MC 32, HOU 17.
Free throws: MC 14-21, HOU 10-21.
Three-point goals: MC 3, HOU 3.
