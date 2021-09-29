By Jordan Gerard

Editor, The Caledonia Argus

The Hurricanes football team faced a tough opponent on their home turf last Friday, Sept. 24, taking a loss to Lanesboro, 48-0. 

Despite the score, Houston had some good moments including quarterback Isaac Heyer narrowly avoiding a tackle by Lanesboro. 

Offensively, Heyer gained 35 yards in passing, with teammate Ethan Frauenkron gaining 16 yards. 

Heyer gained 40 yards rushing, Arik Melbo gained 21 yards and Maddox Rodriguez gained 8 yards. 

Austin Swenson had one attempted punt return. Houston teammates Zach Olson gained a total of 54 yards in kickoff returns, followed by Aydan Florin’s 24 yards and one attempt by Kenny Grupe.

Houston is scheduled to play Lyle-Pacelli on Friday, Oct. 1, at home.

