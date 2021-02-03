By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
At their first home game of the season, the Houston boys basketball team found it a little more than difficult to keep up with Spring Grove. Houston lost the game, 86-35.
Spring Grove put on a fierce game as they charged down the court every time they had possession. It wasn’t all bad though, as Hurricane scorer Noah Kingsley racked up 14 points and 2 three-point goals.
Also contributing points were Landon Carrier, Aydan Florin, Kenny Grupe, Ethan Knutson, Carter Geiwitz and Maddox Rodriguez.
Spring Grove 86, Houston 35
SPRING GROVE (86)
No stats submitted.
HOUSTON (35)
Landon Carrier 4 P; Noah Kingsley 14 P, 2 3-PT; Aydan Florin 4 P; Kenny Grupe 4 P; Ethan Knutson 2 P; Carter Geiwitz 5 P, 3 R; Maddox Rodriguez 2 P.
Halftime: SG 54, HOU 20.
Free throws: SG (NA) HOU 5-6.
Three-point goals: SG (NA) HOU 2.
Houston then took on Lanesboro on Friday, Jan. 29 at home. Stats were not available at press time on Monday, Feb. 1.
