By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Houston’s game with Spring Grove resulted in a loss for the Hurricanes, as Spring Grove took the match in three sets.
Scores reported were 25-13, 25-11 and 25-15. Stat leaders include:
Sydney Torgerson: 6 kills, 4 digs
Priya Kingsley: 6 digs
Calley Colsch: 5 digs
Jaden Woodard: 6 digs, 4 kills
Emily Botcher: 5 digs
Earlier in the week, Houston took on Lanesboro. That match was lost to the Burros in three sets: 25-22, 25-14, 25-20. Houston stat leaders were:
Priya Kingsley: 1 ace, 6 digs
Sydney Torgerson: 4 kills, 3 blocks, 4 digs
Jaden Woodard: 2 aces, 3 kills
Lilly Carr: 2 aces, 12 assists, 7 digs
Emily Botcher: 3 blocks, 5 digs
