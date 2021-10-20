By Jordan Gerard

Editor, The Caledonia Argus

Houston’s game with Spring Grove resulted in a loss for the Hurricanes, as Spring Grove took the match in three sets.

Scores reported were 25-13, 25-11 and 25-15. Stat leaders include:

Sydney Torgerson: 6 kills, 4 digs

Priya Kingsley: 6 digs

Calley Colsch: 5 digs

Jaden Woodard: 6 digs, 4 kills

Emily Botcher: 5 digs

Earlier in the week, Houston took on Lanesboro. That match was lost to the Burros in three sets: 25-22, 25-14, 25-20. Houston stat leaders were:

Priya Kingsley: 1 ace, 6 digs

Sydney Torgerson: 4 kills, 3 blocks, 4 digs

Jaden Woodard: 2 aces, 3 kills

Lilly Carr: 2 aces, 12 assists, 7 digs

Emily Botcher: 3 blocks, 5 digs

