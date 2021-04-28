By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Houston girls golf coach Ryan Gatzlaff has guided the Hurricanes for nearly two decades. But 2021 remains a bit of a question mark compared to other years. Gatzlaff said it’s difficult to gauge where Houston will fit into this year’s race due to the loss of the 2020 season.
“Our goal is always to help each girl improve her game over the course of the season,” the coach reported. “Time will tell how we match up with the area competition.
“We are just excited to be back on the course again after not having a 2020 season,” Gatzlaff said. “Five of our six golfers played in 2019, so we have experience on the team.”
Returning letterwinners include junior Erin Walters, sophomore Lizzy Weichert, sophomore Hanna Weichert and sophomore Sydney Thompson. Senior Paige Twite is also on this year’s roster, as well as sophomore Jane Thompson.
The Hurricanes went 4-3 in 2019, competing in the Southeast Conference. And traditionally, Lanesboro has been a consistently strong competitor in the section, Gatzlaff added.
The Houston girls golf program also includes La Crescent Montessori & STEM School.
