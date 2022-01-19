By Jordan Gerard

Editor, The Caledonia Argus

The Burros gave the Hurricane girls basketball team a run for their money on Thursday, Jan. 13. Hurricanes took a loss 54-47.

Houston spent a lot of time on defense in the first few minutes of the game, attempting to hold Lanesboro to little or no points. The Burros were the first ones to score, though. 

Not to be left behind so quickly. Priya Kingsley scored Houston’s first point. Then it was a back and forth of trading points, fouls and possessions. 

Houston worked hard on both sides of the court, which worked out to their favor until the Burros started pulling away with the score at 19-10. Halftime score was 27-14.

Lanesboro 54, Houston 47

LANESBORO (54)

Malia Tessum 6 P, 2 3-PT; Brielle Ruen 7 P, 1 3-PT; Jensyn Storhoff 12 P, 2 3-PT; Jessie Schreiber 3 P; Ella Cambern 2 P; Kaci Ruen 22 P.

HOUSTON (47)

Priya Kingsley 9 P, 1 3-PT; Sydney Torgerson 16 P; Olivia Beckman 15 P, 5 3-PT; Ashtyn Meyer 4 P; Lilly Carr 3 P, 1 3-PT.

Halftime: LANE 27, HOU 14.

Free throws: LANE 9-17, HOU 4-5.

Three-point goals: LANE 5, HOU 7.

Notes: Lanesboro is 9-4, Houston 8-5.

