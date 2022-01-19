Hurricane girls take loss to Burros, 54-47 Jordan Gerard The Caledonia Argus Jan 19, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now Olivia Beckman looks for a teammate to pass the ball. Jordan Gerard/The Caledonia Argus Buy Now Priya Kingsley handles the ball on offense. Jordan Gerard/The Caledonia Argus Buy Now Lilly Carr dribbles around a Lanesboro defender as she heads for the hoop. Jordan Gerard/The Caledonia Argus Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save By Jordan GerardEditor, The Caledonia ArgusThe Burros gave the Hurricane girls basketball team a run for their money on Thursday, Jan. 13. Hurricanes took a loss 54-47.Houston spent a lot of time on defense in the first few minutes of the game, attempting to hold Lanesboro to little or no points. The Burros were the first ones to score, though. Not to be left behind so quickly. Priya Kingsley scored Houston’s first point. Then it was a back and forth of trading points, fouls and possessions. Houston worked hard on both sides of the court, which worked out to their favor until the Burros started pulling away with the score at 19-10. Halftime score was 27-14.Lanesboro 54, Houston 47LANESBORO (54)Malia Tessum 6 P, 2 3-PT; Brielle Ruen 7 P, 1 3-PT; Jensyn Storhoff 12 P, 2 3-PT; Jessie Schreiber 3 P; Ella Cambern 2 P; Kaci Ruen 22 P.HOUSTON (47)Priya Kingsley 9 P, 1 3-PT; Sydney Torgerson 16 P; Olivia Beckman 15 P, 5 3-PT; Ashtyn Meyer 4 P; Lilly Carr 3 P, 1 3-PT.Halftime: LANE 27, HOU 14.Free throws: LANE 9-17, HOU 4-5.Three-point goals: LANE 5, HOU 7.Notes: Lanesboro is 9-4, Houston 8-5. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Caledonia Argus Jan 13, 2022 0
