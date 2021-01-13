By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
With 16 returning letterwinners, the Houston girls basketball team is well-prepared to hit the hardwood this winter. The Hurricanes posted an excellent 21-7 record last year, and can be expected to make their mark in both conference and section play.
Head coach Dale Moga returns for a fifth year at the helm, assisted by coach Jake Highum.
The Hurricanes “plan to play hard and compete in each game,” Moga said. Lots of talented, experienced players should make that a given.
Three returning All-Conference players will give Houston a tremendous advantage from the first tip-off. They include senior guards Emma Geiwitz and Becca Rostad, and sophomore forward Sydney Torgerson. Geiwitz averaged 21.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 4.1 steals per game last year. Rostad delivered 10.5 ppg, 3.6 rpg, and 2.2 apg. Torgerson averaged 9.7 rebounds per contest, 14.3 points, and 4.1 steals.
The returning letterwinners list also includes senior guard Bev Hahn, senior guard Allison Papenfuss, and senior forward Amelia Torgerson. The junior class features guard Hailey Alfson and forward Emma Chapel. Sophomores Alyssa Ronnenberg (G), Priya Kingsley (G), Olivia Beckman (G), Ashtyn Meyer (F), Nicole Beckman (G), Lilly Carr (F), and Kayleen Kulas (F) are also returning letterwinners, as is freshman guard Nataleigh Dankers.
Moga said that conference favorites will be Kingsland, Southland, Randolph, and Grand Meadow. Section contenders will be Kingsland and Southland, Hayfield and Fillmore Central. The Hurricanes should compete in the top half of those races.
