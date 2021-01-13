By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
The Houston boys basketball team amassed a good overall record of 14-14 last year, 10-9 in conference play.
The Hurricanes will rely on team captain/returning letterwinner Noah Kingsley for some senior experience and leadership. A three-year starter, Kingsley will be joined by classmates Landon Carrier and Eli Scheck, both of whom check in at forward. The team roster also includes junior forward Tanner Kubitz, junior guard Aydan Florin, and junior guard Kenneth Grupe. Sophomore Connor Porter will play forward. The freshman class is represented by forward Ethan Knutson. Four eighth-graders round out the roster. They include guards Morgan Rohweder and Zachary Olson, as well as forwards Carter Geiwitz and Maddox Rodriguez.
This will be the first year for head coach Jake Merchlewitz, who reports that his six upperclassmen are ready to lead the Hurricanes out on the floor.
“We are looking to build off of the 14 wins the team picked up last year,” Merchlewitz noted. “We lost a very good class last year but we have some talented players that are looking to take advantage of their opportunity...
“We are going to focus on ourselves and what we can do to get better each and every day,” the head coach reported. Merchlewitz will have assistant coaches Ryan Geiwitz and Jason Rohweder on hand to help out, both of whom are now in their 6th year with the program.
