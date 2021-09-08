By Jordan Gerard

Editor, The Caledonia Argus

The Hurricanes volleyball team has established themselves as a force to be reckoned with on the court.

Thursday’s game against Schaeffer Academy saw the Hurricanes win in three sets, and kept the audience on their toes. As the two teams traded points back and forth, it was clear what Houston’s strengths are.

Houston won sets 25-20 and 25-21 for the last two sets.

Junior middle hitter Sydney Torgerson had five kills, freshman outside hitter Jaden Woodard led with 8 kills and junior setter Lilly Carr had 8 assists.

Previously in the week, Houston took on Glenville-Emmons and recorded another win in three sets, 27-25, 25-23 and 25-18. 

The Hurricanes were strong in several skills including blocks, assists and kills.

Notable players in this game:

Lilly Carr - 4 Blocks, 11 assists

Priya Kingsley- 5 blocks, 4 assists

Emily Botcher - 8 digs, 5 kills

Sydney Torgerson - 9 blocks, 10 kills

Violet Srock - 4 assists

Jaden Woodard - 6 kills

In a recent game against Lyle-Pacelli, Houston swept the game in 3 sets again, 25-11, 25-12, and 25-15. 

Sydney Torgerson: 7 kills, 2 digs, 2 blocks, 4 aces

Lilly Carr: 1 kill, 8 assists, 4 digs, 8 aces

Priya Kingsley: 3 kills, 1 assist,  3 digs

Emily Botcher: 3 kills, 3 digs, 4 blocks, 4 aces

Jaden Woodard: 4 kills, 5 digs, 1 ace

Calley Colsch: 1 kill, 2 digs, 1 ace

Also playing in the game was Violet Srock, Arah Paulson, Ella Carrier, Avery Kingsley and Lizzy Weichert.

