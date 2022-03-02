Houston takes over Bethlehem Academy in section game, 62-50 Mar 2, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Ashtyn Meyer passes the ball during a recent home basketball game. Meyer scored 10 points and 2 three-point shots in the game against Bethlehem Academy. Jordan Gerard/The Caledonia Argus Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Hurricane girls basketball team played its first section game on Thursday, Feb. 24, at home, against Bethlehem Academy from Faribault, winning 62-50. Houston 62, Faribault BA 50No. 9 FARIBAULT BA (50)Mercedes Huerta 26 P, 4 3-PT; Brooke Johnson 2 P; Lindsay Hanson 2 P; Josie Rose 2 P; Kate Trump 9 P, 3 3-PT; Anna Demars 4 P, 1 3-PT.No. 8 HOUSTON (62)Sydney Torgerson 22 P; Ashtyn Meyer 10 P, 2 3-PT; Nicole Beckman 1 P; Hailey Alfson 6 P; Avery Kingsley 2 P; Emma Chapel 3 P, 1 3-PT; Emily Botcher 1 P; Lilly Carr 15 P; Kayleen Kulas 2 P.Halftime: FBA 36, HOU 32.Free throws: FBA 7-12, HOU 15-25.Three-point goals: FBA 8, HOU 3. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Caledonia Argus News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Caledonia Argus Jan 27, 2022 0
