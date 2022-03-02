Houston GBB-Ashtyn Meyer
Ashtyn Meyer passes the ball during a recent home basketball game. Meyer scored 10 points and 2 three-point shots in the game against Bethlehem Academy.

 Jordan Gerard/The Caledonia Argus

The Hurricane girls basketball team played its first section game on Thursday, Feb. 24, at home, against Bethlehem Academy from Faribault, winning 62-50. 

Houston 62, Faribault BA 50

No. 9 FARIBAULT BA (50)

Mercedes Huerta 26 P, 4 3-PT; Brooke Johnson 2 P; Lindsay Hanson 2 P; Josie Rose 2 P; Kate Trump 9 P, 3 3-PT; Anna Demars 4 P, 1 3-PT.

No. 8 HOUSTON (62)

Sydney Torgerson 22 P; Ashtyn Meyer 10 P, 2 3-PT; Nicole Beckman 1 P; Hailey Alfson 6 P; Avery Kingsley 2 P; Emma Chapel 3 P, 1 3-PT; Emily Botcher 1 P; Lilly Carr 15 P; Kayleen Kulas 2 P.

Halftime: FBA 36, HOU 32.

Free throws: FBA 7-12, HOU 15-25.

Three-point goals: FBA 8, HOU 3.

