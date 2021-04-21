By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Houston girls are switching gears from basketball to softball after their historic basketball season, and now an exciting season lies ahead.
Second-year coach Jake Highum said he’s looking forward to competing in every game. He wants the team to “start to really gel together at the right time.”
Jumping in after a missing season due to COVID, Highum said it will be a little harder to go back into the regular season, especially for younger players who are asked to jump from playing last summer’s games to the junior varsity team.
Houston was scheduled to start their season off against Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons on April 10, they faced Caledonia/Spring Grove on April 19 and play at home on April 20, against Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Kingsland (GMLOK).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.