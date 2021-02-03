Mikkel Schutte, a 2020 graduate of Houston High School, is a freshman forward for the Luther College men’s basketball team.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Rivers Conference will play a limited schedule of eight conference games.
Following the regular season schedule, the league will have a conference tournament that will include all nine teams.
The tournament will be held the week of March 1-6, beginning with the No. 8 seed hosting the No. 9 seed on Monday, Mar. 1. The quarterfinals will be held on Tuesday, Mar. 2; semifinals on Thursday, Mar. 4; and the championship game on Saturday, Mar. 6.
The top seeds will host throughout the tournament. Luther is led by Head Coach Mark Franzen who begins his 15th season at the helm of the Norse program.
Coach Franzen returns eight letter winners from last year’s team.The Norse will begin the 2020-21 campaign with a non-conference game at home against Coe College on Thursday, Jan. 14.
The complete schedule can be found at luthernorse.com.All home basketball games will be available via video stream free of charge.
The location of the video stream portal is under the Fan Zone on the Luther College Athletics website – https://luthernorse.com.
Schutte is the son of Matt and Lisa Schutte of Houston, Minn.
Luther College, located in Decorah, Iowa, is a member of the American Rivers Conference and affiliated with the NCAA Division III.
The Norse compete in 10 men’s and nine women’s intercollegiate sports. Since 1922, Luther’s men’s and women’s sports have combined to capture 248 conference championships. The men’s teams have won 166 and the women’s teams have won 82.
