By Jordan Gerard

Editor, The Caledonia Argus

Though the Hurricane girls basketball team’s first state tournament appearance was short, it was one to be remembered and a reminder they’re still a contender for next season. 

Houston had quite the battle in the state quarterfinal game on Tuesday, March 30, where they took a loss to No. 1 ranked Minneota, 67-34. Houston was ranked No. 4.

The Vikings started out with possession and the points. Houston made their first points on a free throw by Becca Rostad. She made both points. 

Houston did get a 3-point shot in  bringing the score up to 5 to the Vikings 9. That would be the last score the Hurricanes would get for a solid 10 minutes in the first half. 

They did manage to interrupt a few of the Vikings offensive plays and get ahead of them on defense, but only to be met with a Vikings score. 

The Vikings went on a 31-point scoring run until Sydney Torgerson scored 2 points with 5:36 left in the first half.

She got in another score, followed by teammate Olivia Beckman. Priya Kingsley followed up another score for Houston, leaving the halftime score at 43-15. 

Houston brought on the heat in the first minutes of the second half with three-points shot by Becca Rostad and Emma Geiwitz. Amelia Torgerson followed up with an inside shot.

The Hurricanes also capitalized on their rebounding prowess, gaining the ball a few times, turning the game to their half of the court.

The Vikings claimed the game back though and ended it at 67-34.

The Hurricanes finish their historic season with a record of 18-1.

Minneota 67, Houston 34

HOUSTON (34)

Priya Kingsley 2 P; Sydney Torgerson 7 P; Olivia Beckman 2 P; Ashtyn Meyer 5 P, 1 3-PT; Nicole Beckman 3 P; Emma Geiwitz 8 P, 1 3-PT; Becca Rostad 5 P, 1 3-PT; Amelia Torgerson 4 P. 

MINNEOTA (67)

Grace Hennen 3 P, 1 3-PT; McKenzie Tolk 4 P; Natalee Rolbiecki 21 P, 1 3-PT; Abby Hennen 21 P, 3 3-PT; Abby Rost 9 P, 2 3-PT; Ireland Stassen 5 P, 1 3-PT; Jeren Rost 5 P, 1 3-PT. 

Halftime: MINN 43, HOU 15.

Free throws: HOU 3-6, MINN 3-7.

Three-point goals: HOU 3, MINN 9.

