By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Though the Hurricane girls basketball team’s first state tournament appearance was short, it was one to be remembered and a reminder they’re still a contender for next season.
Houston had quite the battle in the state quarterfinal game on Tuesday, March 30, where they took a loss to No. 1 ranked Minneota, 67-34. Houston was ranked No. 4.
The Vikings started out with possession and the points. Houston made their first points on a free throw by Becca Rostad. She made both points.
Houston did get a 3-point shot in bringing the score up to 5 to the Vikings 9. That would be the last score the Hurricanes would get for a solid 10 minutes in the first half.
They did manage to interrupt a few of the Vikings offensive plays and get ahead of them on defense, but only to be met with a Vikings score.
The Vikings went on a 31-point scoring run until Sydney Torgerson scored 2 points with 5:36 left in the first half.
She got in another score, followed by teammate Olivia Beckman. Priya Kingsley followed up another score for Houston, leaving the halftime score at 43-15.
Houston brought on the heat in the first minutes of the second half with three-points shot by Becca Rostad and Emma Geiwitz. Amelia Torgerson followed up with an inside shot.
The Hurricanes also capitalized on their rebounding prowess, gaining the ball a few times, turning the game to their half of the court.
The Vikings claimed the game back though and ended it at 67-34.
The Hurricanes finish their historic season with a record of 18-1.
Minneota 67, Houston 34
HOUSTON (34)
Priya Kingsley 2 P; Sydney Torgerson 7 P; Olivia Beckman 2 P; Ashtyn Meyer 5 P, 1 3-PT; Nicole Beckman 3 P; Emma Geiwitz 8 P, 1 3-PT; Becca Rostad 5 P, 1 3-PT; Amelia Torgerson 4 P.
MINNEOTA (67)
Grace Hennen 3 P, 1 3-PT; McKenzie Tolk 4 P; Natalee Rolbiecki 21 P, 1 3-PT; Abby Hennen 21 P, 3 3-PT; Abby Rost 9 P, 2 3-PT; Ireland Stassen 5 P, 1 3-PT; Jeren Rost 5 P, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: MINN 43, HOU 15.
Free throws: HOU 3-6, MINN 3-7.
Three-point goals: HOU 3, MINN 9.
