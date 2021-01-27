Becca Rostad

Becca Rostad dashes down the court in a game against Southland.

 Jordan Gerard The Caledonia Argus

The Houston girls basketball team won 58-46 against Randolph on Monday, Jan. 18 and picked up another win, 52-37 against Mabel-Canton on Thursday, Jan. 21. 

The boys basketball team took two losses last week, one to Randolph on Jan. 18, with a score of 84-34 and the next to Mabel-Canton on Jan. 21, with a score of 63-36.

