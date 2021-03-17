The Hurricane girls basketball team will start tournament season on March 18, in a home game. The opponent will be announced later this week. For updates, watch MSHSL or check the school’s Facebook page at Houston High School.
Houston 67, Spring Grove 24
HOUSTON (67)
Priya Kingsley 7 P, 1 3-PT; Sydney Torgerson 19 P; Bev Hahn 1 P; Emma Geiwitz 26 P; Hailey Alfson 4 P; Becca Rostad 8 P, 1 3-PT; Lilly Carr 2 P.
Halftime: HOU 47, SG 11.
Free throws: SG 4-8, HOU 1-14.
Three-point goals: SG 2, HOU 2.
Houston 61, Mabel-Canton 31
HOUSTON (61)
Priya Kingsley 10 P, 2 3-PT; Sydney Torgerson 17 P, 1 3-PT; Olivia Beckman 2 P; Emma Geiwitz 21 P, 2 R; Becca Rostad 7 P, 1 3-PT; Amelia Torgerson 2 P; Lilly Carr 2 P.
Halftime: HOU 27, MC 12.
Free throws: HOU 11-15, MC 6-6.
Three-point goals: HOU 4, MC 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.