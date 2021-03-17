The Hurricane girls basketball team will start tournament season on March 18, in a home game. The opponent will be announced later this week. For updates, watch MSHSL or check the school’s Facebook page at Houston High School.

Houston 67, Spring Grove 24

HOUSTON (67)

Priya Kingsley 7 P, 1 3-PT; Sydney Torgerson 19 P; Bev Hahn 1 P; Emma Geiwitz 26 P; Hailey Alfson 4 P; Becca Rostad 8 P, 1 3-PT; Lilly Carr 2 P. 

Halftime: HOU 47, SG 11.

Free throws: SG 4-8, HOU 1-14.

Three-point goals: SG 2, HOU 2.

Houston 61, Mabel-Canton 31

HOUSTON (61)

Priya Kingsley 10 P, 2 3-PT; Sydney Torgerson 17 P, 1 3-PT; Olivia Beckman 2 P; Emma Geiwitz 21 P, 2 R; Becca Rostad 7 P, 1 3-PT; Amelia Torgerson 2 P; Lilly Carr 2 P. 

Halftime: HOU 27, MC 12.

Free throws: HOU 11-15, MC 6-6.

Three-point goals: HOU 4, MC 2.

