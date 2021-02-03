The Houston girls basketball team took on Lanesboro on Thursday, Jan. 28, where they won 69-37.
HOUSTON (69)
Priya Kingsley 7 P, 1 3-PT; Olivia Beckman 3 P, 1 3-PT; Emma Geiwitz 32 P, 1 3-PT; Allison Papenfuss 8 P; Becca Rostad 14 P; Lilly Carr 5 P.
LANESBORO (37)
Malia Tessum 7 P; Brielle Ruen 12 P; Jessie Schreiber 5 P; Kaci Ruen 3 P; Sydney Taylor 10 P.
Halftime: HOU 36, LANE 22.
Free throws: HOU 8-11, LANE 17-24.
Three-point goals: HOU 3, LANE 0.
The Hurricane’s Monday, Jan. 25 game with Spring Grove was postponed.
