By Jordan Gerard

Editor, The Caledonia Argus

The Hurricanes football team took a late season loss to the Cardinals, 57-6. 

Isaac Heyer completed the Hurricane’s touchdown in the first quarter, running for three yards. The two-point conversion pass by Morgan Rohweder was stopped by the Cardinals.

The Cardinals ran away with the game after that, though the Hurricanes hung on in the second quarter, holding the Cardinals to their first touchdown until 12 minutes remained. 

Statistics-wise, Houston had 84 passing yards, 24 rushing yards and 84 receiving yards.

Load comments