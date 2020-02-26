By Erica Upton
Coach, Houston Dance Team
The Houston Dance Team had a “dazzling” season. With three seniors on the team, there was a tremendous amount of pressure for them to find their way to the state tournament, which they were able to accomplish with a lot of motivation, hard work, and overall love for the sport and the team.
Billie Jean King (tennis player) once said, “Pressure is a privilege,” and this quickly became to motto of this experienced team.
Last year, HDT found themselves one place away from making it to the state tournament, and they did not want this opportunity to pass them by again having to say good-bye to three valuable members of this team, seniors Madelyn Srock, Alexa Johnson, and Tessa Peterson.
As the season started, HDT knew that their goals would not be easy, but they were up for the challenge.
The first competition of the season was in Zumbrota-Mazeppa, and the team placed sixth, which left head coach Erica Upton-Wurst saying, “This is not where we need to be.” And the team agreed.
From there they stepped up their practice to twice a day, so when they traveled again, this time to Lake City, they took home second place.
From there, the team never looked back even though the competition behind them was looking to overtake at any moment.
By the mid-point of the season there were mere points differentiating many of the highly competitive teams of Houston, Wabasha-Kellogg, Lake City, Dover-Eyota, Lewiston-Altura, and PEM; however, Houston was able to finish second or third at the rest of the competitions.
Taking home third place at Sections was the ticket they needed to extend their season and give them an opportunity to dance at Target Center, an experience that not everyone gets to experience, an experience that the team will forever treasure knowing that they rose to the pressure that had faced them all season.
Much like a piece of coal, when faced with pressure, it changes into a diamond. This team, when faced with pressure, welcomed the pressure, did not break, handled the stress, and shone like the diamonds they are.
This team will be one to watch with returning junior Ashley Laschenski, sophomores Erin Walters, Maci Woodard, and Jayden Serres, and Freshman Hannah Weichert.
Congratulations Houston on an amazing season that taught you without pressure and hard work, there are no diamonds.
Houston High School’s dance team attended the jazz competition on Friday, Feb. 14, as a Class 1A qualifier. Houston’s team also includes students from La Crescent Montessori and STEM school.
