Results for the Minnesota College Athletic Conference Division 111 Shooting Clays Championship feature two women from Houston County, who placed in the top three. Hailey Conway from Caledonia placed first for the ladies and Marie Petersen from Spring Grove placed third. Vermilion Community College Clay Target team wins the 2020 Team Minnesota College Athletic Conference Championship. The Iron women swept Women’s title. In first place, was Hailey Conway from Caledonia, MN. In second Place went to Morgan Schubert and third place was Marie Petersen from Spring Grove, MN.

Load comments