The Hurricane boys returned to the links on Friday, April 9, hosting Southland at Valley High Golf Course. The Rebels prevailed, 205-260 at the par 36 course. Max Schmitz of Southland was the meet medalist, carding a 47. But Owen Gaustad of Houston tied for the second-best score of the day, shooting a 50 in the inaugural match of the year.

Three days later, the boys from Houston traveled to Cedar River Country Club in Adams, taking on Grand Meadow/Leroy-Ostrander. The Hurricanes shot 287, while Grand Meadow carded 219 on the varsity rounds. GMLO’s Ethan Kassel medaled, shooting a 51. Gaustad had the low round for Houston, at 58.

On Friday, April 16, the Hurricane boys hosted Kingsland at Valley High. Houston golfers combined a 50 from Owen Gaustad (who medaled), 57 from Ethan Knutson, 64 from Preston Peterson and 68 from Noah Kingsley, totaling 239. The Knights totaled 225.

