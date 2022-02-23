Houston battles Winona Cotter Jordan Gerard The Caledonia Argus Feb 23, 2022 Feb 23, 2022 Updated 27 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Buy Now Houston’s Aydan Florin keeps the ball away from a Winona Cotter defender. Jordan Gerard/The Caledonia Argus Buy Now Ethan Knutson focuses on the game as he dribbles the ball. Jordan Gerard/The Caledonia Argus Buy Now Kenny Grupe looks for a teammate on offense. Jordan Gerard/The Caledonia Argus Buy Now Carter Geiwitz dribbles around a Winona Cotter defender. Also pictured is Kenny Grupe. Jordan Gerard/The Caledonia Argus Buy Now Connor Porter drives into the basket from the three-point line. Jordan Gerard/The Caledonia Argus Buy Now Maddox Rodriguez throws the ball to a teammate. Jordan Gerard/The Caledonia Argus Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thursday, Feb. 17: Winona Cotter 62, Houston 38WINONA COTTER (62)Isaac Mueller 3 P; Patrick Morgan 6 P, 1 3-PT; AB Kamara 5 P; Luke Gardner 5 P; Ryan Hesch 1 P; Adam Dilks 2 P; Carson Roeder 10 P, 1 3-PT; Vanya Schultz 7 P, 1 3-PT; Corbin Andow 2 P; Bobby Sandcorck 8 P; Payton Weifenbach 10 P, 1 3-PT; Gabe Stewart 2 P; Tate Gilbertson 4 P; Ian Schmidt 2 P.HOUSTON (38)Kenneth Grupe 3 P, 10 R; Aydan Florin 4 R; Connor Porter 11 P; Ethan Knutson 4 P, 4 R; Morgan Rohweder 13 P, 4 R, 1 3-PT; Carter Geiwitz 6 P, 4 R; Maddox Rodriguez 1 P.Halftime: COTT 33, HOU 23.Free throws: COTT 16-31, HOU 9-19.Three-point goals: COTT 4, HOU 1. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Caledonia Argus News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Caledonia Argus Jan 27, 2022 0
