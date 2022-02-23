Thursday, Feb. 17: Winona Cotter 62, Houston 38

WINONA COTTER (62)

Isaac Mueller 3 P; Patrick Morgan 6 P, 1 3-PT; AB Kamara 5 P; Luke Gardner 5 P; Ryan Hesch 1 P; Adam Dilks 2 P; Carson Roeder 10 P, 1 3-PT; Vanya Schultz 7 P, 1 3-PT; Corbin Andow 2 P; Bobby Sandcorck 8 P; Payton Weifenbach 10 P, 1 3-PT; Gabe Stewart 2 P; Tate Gilbertson 4 P; Ian Schmidt 2 P.

HOUSTON (38)

Kenneth Grupe 3 P, 10 R; Aydan Florin 4 R; Connor Porter 11 P; Ethan Knutson 4 P, 4 R; Morgan Rohweder 13 P, 4 R, 1 3-PT; Carter Geiwitz 6 P, 4 R; Maddox Rodriguez 1 P.

Halftime: COTT 33, HOU 23.

Free throws: COTT 16-31, HOU 9-19.

Three-point goals: COTT 4, HOU 1.

