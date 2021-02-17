By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
It was a tough game for the Houston boys basketball team, as they took on Randolph last Thursday, Feb. 11, and took a loss, 69-24.
Houston did show good ball handling skills, as players managed to save the ball from out of bounds several times.
The team was quick on offense, which did manage to confuse Randolph more than a few times. Houston also worked hard on defense to upset Randolph’s offense.
Randolph 69, Houston 24
RANDOLPH (69)
Nathan Weckop 5 P, 6 R, 1 3-PT; Jacob Weckop 2 P; Devon Schultz 10 P, 2 3-PT; Jack HInes 9 P, 3 3-PT; Jack Roberg 6 P; Alex Whitson 9 P, 10 R, 1 3-PT; Mason Lorenzen 11 P, 3 3-PT; Tyson Cooreman 2 P; Clay Nielsen 14 P, 7 R.
HOUSTON (24)
Landon Carrier 2 P, 3 R; Noah Kingsley 16 P, 3 R, 2 3-PT; Kenny Grupe 4 P, 3 R; Maddox Rodriguez 2 P, 4 R; Zach Olson 4 R.
Halftime: RAND 39, HOU 14.
Free throws: RAND 6-6, HOU 6-10.
Three-point goals: RAND 10, HOU 2.
