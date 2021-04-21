By Jordan Gerard
Missing a season of baseball can’t be all that bad, at least not for Houston, who are capitalizing on fundamentals for a young team.
“We are very young, and coming off a year without a season, we are working to improve our fundamentals, both offensively and defensively, while getting our pitchers to throw strikes and get hitters to swing the bat,” head coach Jason Carrier said. Carrier heads into his ninth season as head coach and his 19th year in the program.
Though there’s a season missing in 2020 due to the pandemic, Carrier and his team are focusing on the positives. There are older players buying in to starting over with fundamentals.
“Bare bones basics every day,” he said. “I think that has helped so far, as we just had our first error-free game in over five seasons. So, hopefully we can continue with the fundamentals and continue to improve.”
In the conference, Carrier said he enjoys playing against Mabel-Canton, as the two teams have been very even over the years.
“Coach Urbaniak and I are friends and have a good healthy competitive relationship and we enjoy when the other does well.”
