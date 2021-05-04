By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Caledonia girls/boys
The Caledonia Warrior girls golf team competed at Ferndale Country Club near Rushford on Friday, April 30. Caledonia defeated Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson 190-219 at the event. The meet medalist was Warrior Jenna Wiebke, who carded a 43. Teammates Ally Jilek (47), Libby Jilek (49) and Miranda Schroeder (51) also contributed to the varsity team score. LARP golfer Halle McElmury had the top score for the hosts, shooting a 49.
The Warrior boys also teed it up at Ferndale on the same day. LARP won that match, 175-213, behind a fine round of golf from meet medalist Andrew Hoiness, who shot a 38 at the par 36 venue. Caledonia golfers who appeared on the varsity score card included Dominick Konkel (43), Evan Hawkins (54) Cole Welsh (57) and Riley Aasum (59).
Houston girls defeat G-E
The Houston Hurricane girls golfed at Valley High on April 27, hosting Glenville-Emmons. Led by meet medalist Erin Walters, Houston defeated G-E 252-326. Walters shot a 59 while teammates Lizzy Weichert (61), Paige Twite (65) and Hanna Weichert (67) completed the varsity team totals for the hosts. Jaden Schumaker led the field for G-E, carding a 64.
