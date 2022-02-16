Caledonia/Spring Grove gymnasts saved the best for last. At the Section 1A Championship Meet on Saturday, February 12th, the team scored a season-high 128.05 points, turning in solid performances.
“We would like to start by saying congrats to all the athletes who competed at sections and those who qualified for state, there was some really great gymnastics to see!” Warriors head coach Savana Kettner said after the meet. “As a coaching staff, we were very impressed by our athletes as they yet again reached a new season high team score of 128.05 points. This score was in part due to our beam workers who had their best routines of the season with very minimal falls. We were especially impressed by our senior Brianna Johnson. She had struggled with consistency earlier this season but she hit all of her routines yesterday for some big scores. We are already looking forward to next season, with such a young team we see a lot of potential for growth in the coming years!”
The Warriors totaled 33.825 points of vault, 29.325 on uneven bars, 31.80 on balance beam, and 33.10 on floor exercise. In the all-around, Paizley Lange totaled 32.725 points (8.275 on vault, 7.875 on bars, 8.375 on beam, and 8.20 on floor), Brianna Johnson scored 31.525 (8.60 on vault, 6.50 on bars, 8.050 on beam, and 8.375 on floor), Avery Augedahl totaled 31.450 (8.450 on vault, 7.50 on bars, 6.950 on beam, and 8.550 on floor) and Vivian Kittleson scored 30.875 (8.50 on vault, 7.30 on bars, 7.575 on beam, and 7.50 on floor). Team totals (the four best scores) also included a 6.650 by Cameryn Kruse on bars, as well as scores of 7.80 on beam and 7.975 on floor by Sabrina Lisota.
Byron (139.625 points) qualified for the State Tournament with the top team score. The all-around State Tournament qualifiers were Isabella Nisbit of Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Amber Roble of Byron, and Lydia Evans, also of Byron.
