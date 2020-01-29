By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Caledonia/Spring Grove/Houston gymnasts hosted La Crescent on Tuesday, January 21. The visiting Lancers won the varsity events 118.3 to 113.13, while the Warriors prevailed on the junior varsity rounds, 92.75 to 90.45. The meet featured the second win for the JV this season, and the best total of the year so far for the C/SG/H varsity.
Warriors head coach Jackie Johnson said that she and her assistants were “pretty excited to see the girls working more difficulty into their routines, and their individual scores on events have improved due to this. We had a great meet...
“Braelyn Lange had a great balance beam routine with no falls, and she has added a round-off into her routine which adds the flight element that is required in a beam routine. She was solid and it was great seeing her taking first place with a score of 8.63. Brianna Johnson also had a no-fall balance beam routine (taking second place at 7.58) and has added a new dismount.”
For the JV, Payton Zehnder scored her first no-fall routine on balance beam, Johnson noted, scoring 5.9 on the event. “It always helps to stay on the beam to improve the overall team score,” the coach added.
On other events, “We have been working hard on uneven bars and that event score has gone from averaging 21 points to 29 points per meet. It was nice to see (several of) the girls place in the top five on events last night...
“We have a tough section, with most teams getting to practice in a gymnastics facility, allowing them to have access to more equipment and pits to fall into when learning new skills. As coaches we feel every time our varsity improves their team score they win even if it doesn’t show up in the season record.”
After this issue went to press, the Warriors were set to host their last home meet of the year, with Pine Island due for a Tuesday January 28th visit. There were no seniors on the C/SG/H squad this season, but the home meet was to feature Parent’s Night activities. Looking ahead, the Warriors travel to Kasson-Mantorville on Tuesday, February 4, for a meet that starts at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.