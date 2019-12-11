By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Warrior gymnasts competed twice last week, taking on some high quality opponents.
Caledonia (at home) versus Stewartville:
In the first Warriors gymnastics meet of the season, Stewartville out-pointed Caledonia/Spring Grove 118.85 to 99.33 on Thursday, December 5.
“Overall the girls pulled off a pretty good meet...” C/SG head coach Jackie Johnson noted. “Our goal was to put up a team total of 100 points, and we came pretty close considering we had one all-around for varsity out due to injury and also were missing two others on our varsity team. We had to move up a few girls from JV to fill those spots and competed short on the JV team, and the JV score is low due to that. (We’re) looking forward to getting everyone healthy and competing with a full JV and seeing what kind of scores we can put together with a healthy varsity team.”
In the overall, Warrior freshman Aysha Gay scored 4.8 on bars, 5.95 on balance beam, 6.83 on floor routine and 7.65 on vault, for an all-around total of 25.23. Teammate Brianna Johnson, a sophomore, garnered 25.03 points (4.9 on bars, 7.75 on beam, 6.15 on floor, and 7.75 on vault). Seventh-grader Brianna VanGundy collected 5.8 points on bars, 7.2 on beam, 6.15 on floor, and 7.2 on vault, totaling 23.4. April Bauer
Several Warriors scored their first All-Conference points during the meet, including Johnson (2.5 for vault and balance beam), junior April Bauer (1 All-Conference point for uneven bars, with a score of 5.8 on the routine), and eighth-grader Sabrina Lisota, who earned a half point on balance beam with a 6.225 routine.
In JV action, Stewartville out-scored C/SG 107.4 to 51.5.
Caledonia at Byron
Invitational
The Warriors headed to Byron on Saturday, December 7. In team scoring, Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa finished first with 140.30 points, followed by Byron (132.25), Red Wing (131.85), La Crescent (122.05), and Caledonia (103.60). No individual Caledonia scores were available as this issue went to press.
“The girls did well and we’re pleased that we managed to bring our score up 5 points from our last meet,” Johnson reported “The varsity team was the same girls from the last meet, so we’re showing improvement.”
