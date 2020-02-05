By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Caledonia/Spring Grove/Houston gymnasts hosted Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Tuesday, January 28. The Warriors totaled 110.25 points on the varsity rounds, while the Panthers tallied 136.05. Both teams scored a few points higher than their first meeting this season (at Pine Island on December 20), with C/SG/H improving a bit more than PIZM, a team which has amassed an impressive record of 11-1-1.
Warriors coach Jackie Johnson said she was pleased with the varsity performance, adding that it was “wonderful to see” the 92.15 points that the young Warrior JV team scored. The PIZM junior varsity team tallied 105.55 points.
The C/SG/H varsity scored a strong 32.2 points on vault, 26.88 on floor routine, 25.68 on balance beam, and 25.5 on uneven bars. Johnson noted that the vault score was solid and the bars score was about average for this season, while the team has the potential to score even better marks on both beam and floor.
Warriors eighth-grader Braelyn Lange totaled 28.83 points in the overall, with teammate Brianna Johnson (a sophomore) garnering 27.14. The top overall score (34.03) was turned in by Panther junior Alivia Berg.
“We will have our last conference meet next week on Tuesday (February 4) against Kassen-Mantorville (at the KM Elementary gym, 6:00 p.m.). And then the section team will practice for nearly two weeks and sections will be on February 15th,” Johnson reported.
“It’s been a great season,” the head coach stated. “I really enjoyed being back in the gym and I already look forward to next season.”
