Warrior gymnasts hit the road for a pair of meets last week, earning some of their best team scores of the season at the first event, then doing even better at the second.
The first meet took place in Byron on Thursday, Jan. 20. The C/SG varsity totaled 121.60 points while the hosting Bears scored 136.05.
“The team had a really strong showing in three events tonight which allowed us to get one of our highest team scores of the season so far,” Warriors head coach Savana Kettner reported. “If we can continue to work the details I believe the athletes will perform well to finish out the season!”
In the varsity all-around, Warrior Avery Augedahl totaled 31.50 points (8.250 on vault, 6.825 on uneven bars, 8.125 on balance beam, and 8.30 on floor exercise). Teammate Paisley Lange totaled 31.225 (8.10 on vault, 7.225 on bars, 8.325 on beam and 7.575 on floor). Vivian Kittleson earned 29.525 points (8.075 on vault, 6.525 on bars, 7.80 on beam and 7.125 on floor), and Brianna Johnson scored 27.475 (8.30 on vault, 4.80 on bars, 6.85 on beam, and 7.525 on floor).
Byron’s Amber Role got the top all-around score of the day, amassing 35.650 points.
The Warrior junior varsity totaled 101.30 points, while the Bears scored 121.950 on the JV rounds. The top all-around competitor for C/SG was Harper Staton, with 27.30 points. Teammate Ayshia Gay scored an impressive 8.050 on vault.
Two days later C/SG traveled to Pine Island for a meet with the Panthers. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa totaled 133.250 on the varsity boards, while the Warriors earned a season-best 123.850.
“We hit our season high team score for both varsity and JV which is incredibly exciting!” Kettner said following the meet. “The team had really high energy at this meet which helped to carry us through to the end! We are still making small adjustments to routines to try to optimize our scores as the season wraps up.”
Lange totaled 32.20 points (8.25 on vault, 7.675 on bars, 8.425 on beam and 7.850 on floor). Augedahl scored 30.950 points, with 8.425 on vault, 7.30 on bars, 7.10 on beam, and 8.12 on floor. Kittleson garnered 29.250 points, including 8.375 on vault, 6.70 on bars, 6.20 on beam, and 7.975 on floor. Johnson added 27.950 points, earning 8.475 on vault, 4.650 on bars, 6.850 on beam, and 7.975 on floor.
The top competitor in the all-around was Panther Isabella Nisbit, who scored 35.625 points.
The C/SG JV totaled 103.90 points, while the PIZM JV totaled 122.20. The Warriors are set to compete at Performance Elite Gymnastics in La Crosse, Wisconsin (2930 Airport Drive), on Saturday, January 29. That meet begins at 9 a.m.
