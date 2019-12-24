By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
The Caledonia/Spring Grove gymnastics team hosted Kasson-Mantorville on Tuesday, December 17. Warrior varsity team scores totaled 109.225, with the Komets varsity posting 119.225.
“We managed to bring our score up four points from our last meet,” C/SG head coach Jackie Johnson reported. “Vault was our strongest event, and our top four scores total 31.375 with Brianna Johnson coming in forth with an 8.15 and Braelyn Lange coming in 5th with a 7.875.
“Next was floor exercise with a total of 28.675 and Sabrina Lisota taking fourth place with a 7.575. Our total on balance beam was 25.175 with Brianna Johnson coming in fourth with a 7.25. Uneven bars was a 24.0 total, with April Bauer taking first place with a 6.725, and Briana VanGundy taking fourth place with a 6.2. Brianna Johnson and Braelyn Lange tied in third place for all-around with 27.7 points each.
“The Caledonia JV team total was an 89.2 to 58.1 with Kassen Mantorville competing short on events. Sabrina Lisota came in first on vault with a 7.45 followed by teammate Campbell Cognac (7.35) and Breana VanGundy taking 5th with a 7.1. On bars, Kandis Privet placed first with a 4.8. Aysha Gay took third place with a 4.35 and Camryn Klug in fifth place with a 3.65. On beam Campbell Cognac placed second with a 5.0 followed by Camryn Klug with a 4.8 for 3rd place and Briana VanGundy came in 5th place with a 3.6. On floor exercise Briana VanGundy came in first with a 7.15 followed by teammate Cameryn Kruse for second with a 6.95 while Camryn Klug placed fourth with a 6.7 and Mariah VonArx placed 5th with a 6.4.
“It was so great to see the JV compete with a full squad and they put up a nice team total.”
