Seven teams competed at the 2022 La Crosse Invitational meet held Saturday, January 29th at Performance Elite Gymnastics.
“We got our highest score of the season as a team, again,” Caledonia/Spring Grove head coach Savana Kettner said, “this is three meets in a row we accomplished this! Our highlight of the day was our floor competitors, they really did a fantastic job and their scores reflected this. The judges even complemented us on our jumps which is so rewarding to hear as coaches. The athletes really have a fire in them right now which is so exciting to see. We as a coaching staff are already so proud of their hard work, we can’t wait to see what the rest of the season brings!”
The Warriors scored 124.850 points, taking fourth on vault (31.475), sixth on uneven bars (28.775), fifth on balance beam (30.650) and third on floor exercise (33.950).
Vivian Kittleson scored a team-high 8.10 on vault, followed by Paizley Lange (7.875), Brianna Johnson (7.80), and Avery Augedahl (7.70), who tied with teammate Ayshia Gay on that event. Bars included an 8.025 from Lange, a 7.325 from Augedahl, a 6.750 from Camryn Kruse, and a 6.675 from Kittleson. Beam featured a 7.90 from Kittleson, a 7.70 from Johnson, a 7.575 from Augedahl, and 7.475 from Lange. Floor included an 8.650 from Johnson, 8.450 from Lange, 8.450 from Augedahl, and 8.40 from Harper Staton.
In the all-around, Lange took 10th place, scoring 31.825 points. Augedahl totaled 30.050, Kittleson 30.850, and Johnson 29.70. Ella Hemker of Sparta (35.975) topped an all-around list that included around 50 competitors. The top team total at the meet came from River Falls (133.975). Sparta took second (131.400) and Onalaska third (127.175). Caledonia/Spring Grove finished fifth.
The Warriors are currently scheduled to compete at the TRC Conference Championship/Conference Meet on Saturday, February 5th in Stewartville. Starting time for the conference championship is 11 a.m.
