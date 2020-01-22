by Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
After a three-week break from competition, the Warrior gymnastics squad hit the road on Tuesday, January 14. That’s when teams from Byron, La Crescent, and Stewartville also arrived at Performance Elite Gymnastics in La Crosse for a get-together.
“This is the first time for us, doing a quad meet,” Caledonia/Spring Grove/Houston head coach Jackie Johnson reported. The four-team event was scored the same as a series of duals, she added.
Byron totaled 132.15 in the varsity rounds, with Stewartville bringing in a team total of 124.23. La Crescent totaled 117.63, and C/SG/H scored 107.58. In junior varsity action, Byron totaled 120.5, Stewartville 113.25, La Crescent 100.35 and Caledonia 88.3.
“The girls put up a nice team total and the JV also had a nice team total,” Johnson said. “We seem to be holding right around the 105-108 team total for the varsity team and now that our JV has a full team they are staying consistent also.”
Braelyn Lange had the top all-around score for C/SG/H, totaling 27.33 points for the varsity. Teammate Brianna Johnson totaled 26.23.
“We will have our next dual meet at home on Tuesday (January) 21st with La Crescent, and then we will host Pine Island on the 28th with that meet being Parents Night...” Johnson added. “We don’t have any seniors this year so there will be no senior night. We will wrap up the season on Feb. 4th traveling to Kasson for our last meet of the season. Sections will be on Feb 15th in Rochester at Century High School. Meet time is noon, with the parade of champions march in at 11:45 that day.”
