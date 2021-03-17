By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Caledonia/Spring Grove gymnasts hit the road on Saturday, March 13, taking on Stewartville/Chatfield. The varsity team totals were close, with the Warriors scoring 117.725 points, and the Tigers 123.550.
That 117 – plus point team score was the best this season for C/H, a team which has shown steady improvement.
In the varsity all-around, Braelyn Lange took first place (31.00), Macy Kraus second (29.80) and Brianna Johnson third (28.775).
Lange scored 8.250 on vault, 7.15 on uneven bars, 7.45 on balance beam, and 8.15 on floor exercise. Kraus earned 8.40 on vault, 6.650 on bars, 7.30 on beam, and 7.450 on floor. Johnson took 8.475 on vault, 5.55 on bars, 6.55 on beam and 8.20 on floor.
In the JV rounds, C/SG scored 68.950 points, while S/C totaled 111.55. Warrior Camryn Klug totaled 22.750 in the JV all-around.
The Warriors are set to compete at the Section 1A Gymnastics Championships at Kasson-Mantorville on Saturday, March 20. The meet begins at 9:00 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.