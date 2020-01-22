Jack Strub
Buy Now

Senior Jack Strub ready to pin another opponent.

 Craig Moorhead The Caledonia Argus

By Craig Moorhead

The Caledonia Argus

Caledonia/Houston wrestlers traveled to Chatfield on Thursday, January 16, attending a triangular meet with some Three Rivers Conference opponents. 

The Warriors defeated  Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson 50-27, but lost to the hosting Gophers, 44-30.

In the LARP matches, Simon Seymour led off for C/H with a pin at 106, but Tyler Kreidemacher of LARP evened the score, getting a fall at 113. Brandon Ross achieved a technical fall at 120, giving the Warriors the edge. But forfeits by LARP at 126, 220 and 285 worked against the opposing team. 

But LARP did mount a comeback, getting pins at 132, 138 and 145. At that point, the Warriors answered with a pin by Isaac Denstad at 152, a decision by Ayden Goetzinger at 160, and a pin by Jack Strub at 170. D.J. Plank of LARP got a close 23-18 decision at 182, before Jed Kasten finished off the action with at pin at 195. 

In the other C/H event, the Warriors lost to Chatfield, 44-30. As this issue went to press, official results were not posted for those individual matches.

Load comments