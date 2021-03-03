By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Caledonia/Houston wrestlers put some miles on the bus last week, traveling to a pair of triangular meets. The first was at Kenyon-Wanamingo on Tuesday, February 23rd, where the Warriors tangled with the K-M Knights and the New Prague Trojans.
The hosts won their match with C/H 52-20. For the visitors, Brandon Ross earned a technical fall at 120, followed by a major decision from Owen Denstad at 126. Teammate Issac Blocker then stepped up with a technical fall at 132, and Tucker Ginther scored a decision at 132. Ayden Goetzinger also won a decision at 182. The Knights profited from four C/SG forfeits, totaling 24 points.
New Prague boasts a highly-regarded AAA wrestling program, ranked “lean and mean” (just out of the top 12) in a February 21 Minnesota coaches wrestling poll. The Trojans defeated the Warriors 49-15.
New Prague got two forfeits. But the Warriors managed a decision from Ross at 120, another from Ginther at 138, a pin from Eric Mauss at 170, and a decision from Goetzinger, who wrestled at 195.
The second triangular took place on Friday, hosted by the Goodhue Wildcats.
The Warriors scored 25 points versus Goodhue, while the hosts totaled 46. Will Allen led off with a decision for the visitors at 106. Ross won a major decision at 120, giving C/H a 7-6 lead. Then Denstad pinned his man at 126, and the Warriors led 13-6. Issac Blocker kept the ball rolling with a pin at 132, and C/H led 19-6. But the Wildcats bounced back with a pin at 138, a major decision at 145, and a pin at 152, taking a 22-19 lead into the 160 weight class. Eric Mauss scored an 8-2 decision at that point, and the match was tied at 22-all. Goodhue got the fall at 170, then Goetzinger replied with an 8-2 decision at 182. But the Wildcats finished with a pin at 195, then got a pair of forfeits at 220 and 285.
The third team at the meet was Hutchinson, which has a AA wrestling program with Buffalo Lake-Hector and Stewart High School. The Tigers won their match with the Warriors 54-25.
For C/H, highlights included a pin by Ross at 120, followed by another fall by Denstad at 126. Blocker also got a major decision at 132, while teammate Ginther scored a pin at 138. Mauss scored a decision at 160, but the Tigers finished with three pins and two wins via forfeit.
Forfeits can occur due to various reasons, C/H head coach Shay Mahoney noted. And sadly, an injury is one of those. “We are getting closer to having a few more varsity spots full,” Mahoney said last weekend. “But a season-ending injury to senior Owen Blocker was unfortunate and we didn’t have another wrestler to fill his spot. We were hoping he could return, but it’s not looking promising. We had high expectations as did Owen (upon) entering his senior season after narrowly missing making a trip to state, losing in overtime in last years’ section semi-finals.”
As this issue went to press, C/H was slated to host a triangular with Winona Senior High and Lake City on Thursday, March 4. Two days later, the Warriors were scheduled to host La Crescent and Wabasha-Kellogg. The varsity section meets were set to take place on Wednesday, March 10 and 13, at yet-to-be-determined location(s).
