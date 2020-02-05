By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Warrior girls had a tough time keeping up with Minnehaha Academy in the double-header game on Friday, Jan. 31.
In a packed gym, the Warriors faced the Redhawks in a fast and furious game where they were able to hold Minnehaha back from scoring for at least a few minutes during the first half, due to their good defensive strategy.
Minnehaha matched Caledonia’s skill in hitting three point shots, as it propelled them past the Warriors.
No. 15 Kailey Banse scored after she rebounded a teammate’s attempt at a three-point goal. She scored again moments later to bring the score to 25-11 at halftime.
More successful three-point goals from Minnehaha increased the score up to 28-11. Warriors had a tough time getting past the Redhawk’s defense, but No. 4 Ava Privet did score a three-point shot.
With the second half heading for the final minute, it seemed as though the Warrior girls found their footing again with a basket by Privet.
No. 3 Haley Jennings got in a sneak attack and stole the ball away from Minnehaha and scored, bringing it to 50-18 with 5:38 left.
Minnehaha wasn’t ready to give up their lead so easily though, as they racked up steals, turnovers and interceptions.
Other Warrior points at the end of the second half came from No. 5 Paige Klug and No. 24 Isabelle Schultz. Final score was 58-24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.