By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
The Caledonia/Houston/Spring Grove girls soccer team has taken the field for their 2020 season.
The team features 14 returning letterwinners, half of whom started last year, head coach Chris Jandt reported.
“We have a lot of returning players and starters with seven starters returning,” he said. “A few new faces as seventh, eighth, and ninth graders step in to gain some valuable varsity experience. (We’re) looking to compete in our conference games this year and hopefully get a few wins.”
The first match of the season featured a road win at Schaeffer Academy, so the team is certainly on track to have some fun this fall.
Jandt said team strengths include experienced forwards and wings. Both of those positions feature returning starters.
Challenges this year will most likely be on the defensive end of the field. The squad has a new defensive formation, with a talented eighth-grader – Josie Foster – playing goal keeper.
“Josie has the skill level to play at the varsity level,” the coach noted, “only herself can stop her from being a great goalie.”
Team captains include midfielder Therese Jore (a junior), forward Gabby Roble (a senior), midfielder Eliza Welscher (a senior), and defender Katelynn Seymour (a junior).
Overall, classes are well-represented, with four seniors, six juniors, seven sophomores, a freshman, an eighth-grader, and a pair of seventh-graders appearing on the roster.
Jandt said the favorite in the TRC is Winona Cotter, with the same team and Rochester Lourdes favored in the section. The Warriors are probably in the “middle of the pack” this year, he added.
Jandt has six years of experience at head coach for the girls team. He also served two years as head coach of the boys soccer team, and three years as an assistant with that squad. His assistant coach is Vivian Seymour, who is a past team captain and two-time honorable mention All-Conference player.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.