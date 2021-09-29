By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Warrior girls soccer celebrated a big win and a good game on Saturday, Sept. 25, against Schaeffer Academy, winning 11-0.
The Warriors limited the Lions to just one shot, saved by goalie Josie Foster. The Warriors scored 11 of their 34 attempts.
Coach Chris Jandt said the team got a good start with Hailey Alfson, as she split the defense for Ayshia Gay to put a shot inside the 18-yard box in the fourth minute.
The next minutes would see two goals by Cameryn Kruse, with help from Alfson and Marley Sherbon. Sherbon assisted Gay’s second goal in the 10th minute.
Eighth grader Siri Konkel took the ball and split the defense to Anessa Johnson, who scored the fifth goal of the game in the 16th minute.
The game flowed well for the Warriors throughout the remainder of the first half. In the 34th minute, Marley Sherbon fed Hailey Alfson at midfield, who was able to break away from the defense and finish with a low shot to the far left corner.
Three minutes later in the 37th minute, we got a corner kick. The ball popped out to senior Therese Jore outside of the box. Jore was able to take a touch and put a shot into the far corner for Caledonia to go up 7-0.
Caledonia finished the first half with their 8th goal when Alfson fed Gay the ball for her third goal of the game.
Using their streak to practice, Caledonia tested themselves by limiting touches and only attacking off of their scoring opportunities, Jandt said.
“They took the limitations and played well with them and we are going to be a better team because of it,” he said.
In the second half, Caledonia got back to scoring in the 48th minute when Alfson sent junior Kennedy Kruse on a break away and was able to finish it past the keeper.
In the 51st minute, Alfson got a ball just inside the 18 yard box, she was able to send an easy pass into the far side of the goal into open space where Ayshia Gay was wide open to tap in her fourth goal of the game. It was one of the smartest plays during the whole game that Hailey made instead of taking a shot, Jandt said.
Alfson finished with 1 goal and 5 assists. Caledonia finished the scoring when Gay got caught by the defense on the end line.
Gay was able to turn and drop a pass to eighth grader Macy Kraus at the edge of the box. Kraus took a good first touch and put a shot at the far post to put us up 11-0. She was in the perfect spot in the situation and got rewarded for it. Gay finished the game with 4 goals and 1 assist. Marley Sherbon finished the game with 3 assists.
Earlier in the week, Caledonia took a loss to P-E-M, 4-0, recording 8 shots and 13 saves by Foster. They took another loss to Cotter, 7-0, recording 2 shots and 18 saves by Foster.
