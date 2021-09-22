By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
The Warrior girls soccer team has been working hard on the field, as they played Stewartville, St. Charles and La Crescent last week.
In the Stewartville game at home, the team took a loss 2-0, but coach Chris Jandt said they were able to run with them for most of the game, but couldn’t break their back line to get any decent shots on the keeper.
Stewartville scored its first goal on the ninth minute, after they were able to break into the box and get a close shot on the goal, Jandt said.
Caledonia wasn’t ready to give up though, as they fought to move the ball, and fought through a “dog fight” at midfield. Goalie Josie Foster didn’t let Stewartville get away with much either, as she had 16 saves and Stewartville took 18 shots. Caledonia took three shots.
In Tuesday’s game against St. Charles, Caledonia had to adapt to the Saints’ speed, assistant coach Vivian Seymour said. The Saints scored two goals in the first half.
The Warriors came back strong in the second half and fought back, but the Saints scored off a header in the 44th minute and took a final successful goal a few minutes later to hand the Warriors a 4-0 loss.
“The girls played hard, but we were not at our best and it showed,” Seymour said. “We have a few things to work on at practices to see if we can apply them to the games.”
Caledonia took three shots and Foster had 21 saves.
On Thursday, Sept. 16, Caledonia met La Crescent at home and they were excited.
“The girls showed a lot of energy, winning attitude and enthusiasms prior to the game and it was contagious,” Seymour said.
The Warriors started off the game really strong with passing and made the Lancers stay on their side of the field. Ayshia Gay scored in the 8th minute with a perfect shot to the bottom left corner of the goal.
There was also a big crowd in the stands and the student section kept the team going.
La Crescent struck back hard in the second half, keeping the Warriors moving up and down the field.
“The girls passed, shot and ran like I’ve never seen before and it was truly amazing,” she said.
La Crescent was awarded a penalty kick with 10 minutes left and was successful. At 10 seconds left in the game, the Lancers got another shot in, sneaking past the defense and Foster.
Caledonia limited La Crescent to 13 shots, taking three themselves and Foster recorded 11 saves.
