By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
The Warrior girls soccer team is on the move with wins and ties on their record.
The tie game was against La Crescent, both teams earning two goals. Caledonia took five shots while La Crescent attempted 21 shots. Goalie Josie Foster blocked 19 of those 21 attempts.
The first win was in a game against Triton on Parents Night at home. Coach Chris Jandt said it was a great game to celebrate parents and what they do for the girls throughout the season. All of the players saw some minutes on the field, bringing the game to a score of 9-0.
Caledonia took 27 shots, while not allowing any shots for Triton. The first half saw the Warriors score quickly in the 3rd minute with a goal by Ayshia Gay, who took a pass from Therese Jore.
Hailey Alfson scored in the 7th minute, with an assist from Kennedy Kruse. Alfson fed a pass to Gay for the third goal. While Triton’s keeper made good saves to keep Caledonia’s score down at first, the score kept creeping up.
The second half featured Alfson making a third goal of the night, with help from Kruse again. Marley Sherbon put her goal in when the ball came out to the 18 yard box and Sherbon kicked it in the low corner at the far post.
Cameryn Kruse assisted Gay in another goal in the 57th minute. Gay got another goal in after she snuck into the 6 yard box and finished it past the keeper. The final goal came from Therese Jore finished off the rebound on her penalty kick.
Caledonia claimed another victory over Lake City on Saturday, 5-4.
Varsity section tournaments start Wednesday, Oct. 13 at Dover-Eyota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.