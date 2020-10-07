By Craig Moorhead

The Caledonia Argus

The Caledonia girls soccer team visited Winona Cotter on September 29, losing 7-0. The team also hosted Dover-Eyota two days later losing 5-0.

Section championships will be held for girls soccer, but no state tournament. Contests have been approved by the Minnesota State High School League beginning later this week, but as this issue went to press, that schedule had not been released.

